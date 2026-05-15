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Security insights from the practitioners who validate and prioritize vulnerabilities


See how your team compares to the industry and bring real numbers to your next budget conversation. Every survey comes with a documented methodology, so you can check it yourself.

Our latest insights

AI pentesting in 2026: why testing cadence decides who copes


We surveyed 158 security practitioners about how AI is reshaping penetration testing and vulnerability discovery, and why validation is now the skill that separates teams which keep up from teams that get buried.

→ 88% of practitioners run into results that need significant manual validation

→ 63% rank false positive rate above cost when evaluating AI pentesting software

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The shape of vulnerabilities to come: more subtle, context-dependent errors


If your team ships AI-assisted code, here's how - and when and where - security gaps that impact businesses emerge, according to 241 developers.

→ 20% find vulnerabilities in AI-assisted code post-deployment, always or often

→ Only 9% say vulnerability testing keeps pace with development

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Why we publish these insights

We believe practitioner experience is evidence on its own, not just an opinion. This is our way of making that evidence accessible to everyone who shares the same challenges: security practitioners, internal teams, MSPs and MSSPs, and decision-makers who need actual data to act with confidence.

Responses directly from practitioners

The full dataset behind every stat we quote

What's changing in practice, not in theory

A new survey published the moment its data is ready

What you'll find here

From the raw data to how we collected it, here's what's inside.

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    Surveys

    Real stats, unedited practitioner quotes, and the context behind each number.

  • Methodology

    Exactly who we surveyed and how, so you have rich context for evaluating the data.

Where the data leads

The insights above point to a gap between finding a security issue and proving it’s exploitable.
Here's how Pentest-Tools.com closes it.

Compliance evidence

How validated findings become evidence auditors accept.

See the evidence chain

Proven accuracy

How Pentest-Tools.com validates findings instead of just flagging them.

See how we minimize FPs

Vulnerability research

How our own offensive security research team finds and discloses vulnerabilities before attackers do.

See our research

Real case studies

How other security and IT teams connect these insights - and Pentest-Tools.com - to their daily workflows and practice.

See their results

Trusted by 2,000+ security teams in 119+ countries

From internal security teams to global MSPs, security practitioners rely on Pentest-Tools.com for actionable insights that shape their workflows.

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Keep unpacking

The gap between finding a vulnerability and proving it can impact the business doesn't have to be a problem. Compare plans and see how Confirmed findings close it.

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