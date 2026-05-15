We surveyed 201 security and compliance practitioners to identify the highest-friction points where security, engineering, and compliance teams work together to connect technical vulnerability data to compliance requirements.



Teams are minding the gap between compliance status and compliance reality, but most of this checking still happens manually, by hand, and it takes too long.



→ Nearly 90% map evidence across multiple compliance frameworks manually

→ 80.6% collect evidence continuously; only 38.3% primarily use automated tools

→ Time and context is the biggest audit preparation bottleneck (50.7%)