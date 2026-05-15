Minding the gap: continuous compliance monitoring is the norm, but technical evidence remains a bottleneck
We surveyed 201 security and compliance practitioners to identify the highest-friction points where security, engineering, and compliance teams work together to connect technical vulnerability data to compliance requirements.
Teams are minding the gap between compliance status and compliance reality, but most of this checking still happens manually, by hand, and it takes too long.
→ Nearly 90% map evidence across multiple compliance frameworks manually
→ 80.6% collect evidence continuously; only 38.3% primarily use automated tools
→ Time and context is the biggest audit preparation bottleneck (50.7%)
The numbers
60.2% assess the effectiveness of security controls at least monthly, while only 9.5% rely on annual assessments.
50.7% say getting time and input from technical teams is the biggest audit preparation bottleneck.
Only 20.3% have a workflow to triage high volumes of AI-generated findings.
Nearly 90% still perform at least some manual work when mapping evidence across multiple compliance frameworks.
Why we ran this survey
Let’s unpack why producing the technical evidence to maintain continuous compliance - without overloading teams with manual work - is proving harder than you’d expect with today’s automation.
Technical evidence is the proof that security controls are working.
We wanted to understand how effectively organizations collect that evidence for compliance, and where the process creates the most friction.
No two compliance programs look exactly alike.
Company size, geography, internal processes, and tech stacks all influence how organizations approach compliance. We wanted to see which common pain points emerge in spite of these differences.
That’s why we turned to the people doing the work, instead of executives, auditors, and governance teams.
This July 2026 survey reveals what 201 hands-on security and compliance practitioners do, think, and need to maintain certifications. Respondents’ roles include IT managers, compliance and GRC leads, security engineers, DevSecOps professionals, and security specialists.
Collecting technical evidence is the biggest audit bottleneck
Producing the technical evidence for an audit has become one of the most labor-intensive parts of maintaining compliance. More organizations assess controls throughout the year, but that also means collecting a lot more evidence.
The biggest audit preparation bottlenecks reported were:
→ Getting time and input from technical teams (50.7%)
→ Obtaining technical evidence (42.8%)
→ Coordinating work across teams (36.3%)
→ Resolving outstanding security findings (34.3%)
Where respondents spent the most time on compliance evidence:
→ Collecting it: 45.8%
→ Validating it: 38.8%
→ Demonstrating successful remediation: 36.8%
Better automation, experienced resources, tone at the top change so that Management sees certification and compliance process as an integral part of the organization and not as a tick the box item or a badge for advertisement.
Survey respondent
Certification brings trust, but confidence has an expiry date
Certification is no longer the end of the compliance process. Confidence between audits comes from continuing to validate controls and collect evidence as environments change.
Overall, 93% believe certifications reflect their organization's security posture. Just over half (51.2%) believe certification reflects security posture continuously. Another 41.8% say it depicts reality well, but only immediately after an assessment.
Audit confidence reflects that same split
Over half (59.2%) of those who believe certification is an accurate, continuous reflection of posture say they would be very confident in the results of a surprise next-day audit.
Those who think certifications only reflect posture well immediately post-audit are less confident, with only 16.7% believing a next-day audit would demonstrate effective security controls.
Better automation, experienced resources, tone at the top change so that Management sees certification and compliance process as an integral part of the organization and not as a tick the box item or a badge for advertisement.
Survey respondent
Assessment frequency outpaces annual audit cycles
We expected to see organizations assessing security controls annually or quarterly. Instead, we found:
→ 37.8% say they assess continuously
→ 22.4% assess monthly
→ Combined, 60.2% assess controls at least once a month
→ Only 9.5% rely on annual assessments
Compared with operational change, the results stand out.
More than half of respondents (56.8%) say production environments change monthly or less. In many organizations, security controls are now assessed as often as, or more often than, production environments change.
Compared with operational change, the results stand out.
More than half of respondents (56.8%) say production environments change monthly or less. In many organizations, security controls are now assessed as often as, or more often than, production environments change.
This happens for a few likely reasons.
Nearly half (45.8%) say differing delivery cycles create friction between engineering and compliance teams. Slightly more (47.3%) name staffing as the culprit, 42.8% blame reporting tools, and evidence collection software (42.3%).
Change the way the other teams handle their work. Our side is always up to date, running. Other teams take days to even reply.
Survey respondent