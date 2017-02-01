Online vulnerability scanners built for continuous security
Pentest-Tools.com provides online vulnerability scanners designed for real-world security teams - not checkbox scans. Automatically map your attack surface, validate scans, and deliver evidence-backed findings across web applications, networks, APIs, and cloud environments.
Attack surface mapping exposes shadow IT and real entry points
Logic-based automation mimics how real penetration testers work
Built-in exploit validation confirms real risk and captures proof automatically
ML-filtered, low-noise results reduce false positives by up to 50% and wasted triage time
Why static online vulnerability scanners fail
Most open-source vulnerability scanners are static by design. They execute a fixed set of checks and report findings based on pattern or version matches. Typically, after detection, the process ends.
Because these tools rely primarily on signatures and version checks and do not validate exploitability in context, they often produce a high volume of unverified findings. As a result, engineering teams must manually reproduce requests, validate impact, and collect supporting evidence to separate real risks from false positives.
Static results require manual validation
When scanners stop at detection, teams must re-create requests, craft payloads, and gather evidence manually. This creates a verification bottleneck that wastes valuable hours on triage rather than remediation.
Static detection creates false positives
Traditional scanners rely on signatures and version checks, flagging vulnerabilities without understanding reachability or exploit paths. Security testing teams receive wave upon wave of alerts but have to deal with false positives and inconsistent results.
Static automation doesn’t scale
Push-button automation repeats the same scans regardless of what changes - running the same scans repeatedly creates the illusion of continuous security. In practice, static scanners lack context and memory, forcing teams to repeat the same validation work every cycle.
Static scanners miss what they don’t know exists
Static scanners only test what teams already know about. Assets outside predefined target lists - new services, forgotten subdomains, exposed cloud resources - never get scanned. This creates blind spots attackers exploit, long before teams realize they are even there.
What makes Pentest-Tools.com a smart online vulnerability scanner
Validated findings, not unproven alerts
Flagging a CVE doesn’t prove exposure. Teams need evidence that an attacker can actually reach and exploit an issue in your target environment.
Pentest-Tools.com automatically validates critical vulnerabilities and marks them as Confirmed. Sniper Auto Exploiter safely executes exploit logic and captures proof - such as screenshots, response data, or remote code execution output.This eliminates manual validation and gives your team undeniable evidence of real-world impact, turns uncertain alerts into verified security risks you can prioritize immediately.
High-signal results, low false positives
Traditional scanners flag anything that matches a pattern, forcing teams to sift through low-signal findings to identify what actually matters.
Meanwhile, the Pentest-Tools.com ML Classifier sorts every HTML response, filters out junk, and flags high-value targets from Web Vulnerability Scanner results, reducing false positives by up to 50%.By reducing noise at the source, ML-driven triage keeps scan output focused on genuine issues instead of flooding teams with alerts.
Logic-based automation, not linear scanning
Most scanners run a flat list of tests every time, regardless of what they discover. That approach creates noise and doesn’t scale as environments change.
Pentest robots, however, use logic-based automation - instead of linear checklists, pentest robots follow conditional if/then logic that replicates how a human pentester works. When a scan discovers a service, technology, or access point, the robot decides what to test next.
This allows scanning to adapt to real exposure, eliminates redundant checks, and avoids repeating the same validation work every cycle.
Cloud-native reconnaissance, not blind scanning
Most online vulnerability scanners only test assets that teams manually define. Anything forgotten, newly deployed, or temporarily exposed never gets scanned, creating blind spots that attackers exploit.
Pentest-Tools.com uses cloud-native reconnaissance to map the attack surface from multiple scan results in real time. You build a unified view of hosts, subdomains, open ports, running services and software, outdated technologies, and screenshots, showing where attackers can realistically gain access.
This means vulnerability scanning starts from real exposure, not incomplete asset lists, and gives teams clear entry points for prioritization and deeper testing.
Vulnerability assessment tools for your attack surface
Pentest-Tools.com gives you purpose-built vulnerability scanners for every major attack surface–so you can test what attackers actually target, without stitching together separate tools.
Web applications and APIs
Scan web apps, SaaS tools, and APIs with scanners built for dynamic, authenticated environments.
Website Vulnerability Scanner
Identifies known web app security vulnerabilities including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), OS command injection, directory traversal, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, and more. Also detects web server configuration issues.
API Scanner
Detects API vulnerabilities such as XSS, SQL injection, SSRF, client-side prototype pollution, and request URL overrides.
Wordpress Scanner
Finds security issues and vulnerabilities in WordPress sites using WPScan, the most advanced WordPress scanner.
Drupal Vulnerability Scanner
Identifies vulnerabilities in Drupal core, modules, and plugins, including misconfigurations and outdated components.
Joomla Vulnerability Scanner
Quickly detects known Joomla vulnerabilities across components, modules, and templates.
SharePoint Security Scanner
Network and cloud infrastructure
Map exposed services and identify weaknesses across external and internal infrastructure.
Network Vulnerability Scanner
Identifies outdated services, operating systems, and misconfigurations across network infrastructure and perimeter assets.
Kubernetes Vulnerability Scanner
Automates detection of Kubernetes security issues, from exposure and misconfiguration to initial access risks
SSL/TLS Scanner
Detects SSL/TLS misconfigurations and known vulnerabilities, including POODLE, Heartbleed, ROBOT, and more.
Password Auditor
Finds weak, default, and reused credentials in network services (e.g., SSH, FTP, MySQL) and web authentication forms.
Cloud Vulnerability Scanner
Identifies cloud misconfigurations, weak access controls, exposed storage, risky users, and sensitive files.
Built for scanning at scale
Pentest-Tools.com is built for teams that need continuous vulnerability scanning without drowning in vague findings or manual work.
For internal security teams
Operate at scale
Manage scanning across web apps, networks, APIs, and cloud environments from a single dashboard. No need to juggle disconnected tools or inconsistent outputs.
Decision support
Structured scan results help teams understand what changed, what matters now, and what can wait. That’s vulnerability management, simplified.
Enable compliance conversations
Generate data-backed reports (with CVE links and risk analysis) that help CISOs justify security investments to stakeholders and demonstrate compliance with frameworks like NIST, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2.
Fit in workflows
Findings flow into tools teams already use - such as Jira and compliance platforms like Vanta - so scanning supports delivery instead of interrupting it.
For MSPs and MSSPs
Consistent assessments
Use the same scanners, structure, and reporting approach across different environments without rebuilding processes for each engagement.
Centralized management
Centralized workspaces allow you to oversee scanning, validation, and reporting across many client infrastructures without fragmentation.
Trusted findings
Verified results and clear evidence strengthen credibility and reduce back-and-forth with clients questioning severity or exploitability.
Efficient reporting
Customizable, white-label reports eliminate manual formatting and enable fast, professional delivery at scale.
Profitable service delivery
Dynamically adjust your quotas based on client demands. Our flexible pricing model guarantees you protect your profit margins as you scale.
Trusted at scale, tested under pressure
Built for real-world scale
Network pentesting is about confirming which services are actually exposed and exploitable. By correlating signals and validating exposure before tagging risk, the scanner supports AEV across network attack surfaces.Pentest-Tools.com runs in production environments every day, and holds up under sustained, real-world load. This level of usage exposes weak scanners quickly.
6+ million scans executed in 2025
315,000+ unique targets assessed across web, network, API, and cloud
4.2 million+ subdomains discovered through continuous attack surface mapping
Fast response to critical and zero-day checks
Static scanners fall behind release cycles for new vulnerabilities. Pentest-Tools.com doesn’t.
Teams can assess exposure while threats are active - not weeks later.
1,950 new detection modules released in 2025
530 new critical detections added in the same year
Critical zero-days and emerging threats like React2Shell or SessionReaper are validated within hours of disclosure
See what our clients have to say
Best and most affordable security tool. It has great accuracy. However, Website vulnerability assessment is the best I found so far. Overall a very good parallel scanning tool that may cost thousands elsewhere.
Mohammad Munaf
Technical Director at Server4Sale
See what's actually exploitable in your environment
Run a validated scan and get confirmed findings with evidence.
Online vulnerability scanners FAQs
Is Pentest-Tools.com an online website vulnerability scanner?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com provides a suite of website vulnerability scanner online. Scanners include those for website security, APIs, networks, cloud infrastructure, and Kubernetes environments, giving teams broader visibility into real exposure.
What types of vulnerability does Pentest-Tools.com detect?
Pentest-Tools.com detects multiple types of vulnerabilities, including web application flaws, API security issues, CMS vulnerabilities, network misconfigurations, weak credentials, and cloud security risks. All vulnerability detection is evaluated in context to reflect real-world exposure.
Does Pentest-Tools.com validate findings?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com automatically validates critical findings. Instead of stopping at detection, it safely executes exploit logic and captures proof so teams can confirm whether a vulnerability is actually exploitable.
Is there a free online vulnerability scanner available?
Pentest-Tools.com offers limited free scans so that teams can test the platform. Advanced functionality -such as continuous scanning, exploit validation, and full reporting - is available in paid plans designed for professional security testing.
How do Pentest-Tools.com vulnerability scanners support HIPAA and other compliance efforts?
Pentest-Tools.com generates structured reports with CVE references, risk explanations, and remediation guidance. These outputs support compliance-related security assessments for frameworks such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001.
Is Pentest-Tools.com suitable for full security assessments?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com supports full security assessments by combining attack surface mapping, vulnerability detection, validation, and reporting capabilities.
Can I scan specific endpoints instead of entire applications?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com allows teams to focus scanning on specific endpoints, services, or exposed interfaces. This is especially useful for APIs and authenticated web applications, where targeted security checks help validate real attack paths without unnecessary noise.
How does continuous scanning improve overall security posture?
Continuous vulnerability scanning helps teams understand how their security posture changes over time. By tracking new, recurring, and resolved findings, Pentest-Tools.com provides visibility into real risk trends instead of isolated scan results.
Can I run vulnerability scans on apps behind firewalls or internal networks?
Yes. The Website Vulnerability Scanner can scan applications behind firewalls, on private clouds, or within internal networks. Using the VPN Agent, scan traffic is securely routed from the cloud-based vulnerability scanner to your internal infrastructure. This allows teams to run full security checks without exposing endpoints or assets to the public internet.