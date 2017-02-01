Know exactly what to target before launching a scan. Chain together attack surface mapping and reconnaissance tools to discover subdomains, open ports, technologies, and exposed services across APIs, web apps, and endpoints in minutes.

Automatically pull findings into a continuously updated attack surface view. Mirror your manual recon process without extra effort. When new assets appear, the same robot detects them and triggers deeper reconnaissance to surface shadow IT and unmanaged infrastructure early.

The result is current, automatic visibility that enables every assessment to target your actual environment - not just the assets you already know about.