Pentest automation:
Offload the boring 80%. Master the creative 20%.
Build custom testing flows, validate findings automatically, and generate audit-ready reports in minutes - not hours.
Replicate your exact methodology: Build multi-step, conditional testing sequences with Pentest Robots.
Scale profitable precision: Run bulk scans and diffs to handle rotating client scopes with minimal effort.
Prove risk instantly: Automatically validate critical CVEs with Sniper Auto Exploiter.
Go beyond linear scanning with conditional pentest flows
Don't just scan, orchestrate.
While traditional scanners simply blast IPs with identical payloads, our Pentest Robots mimic a practitioner’s decision tree. You design a customizable pentest flow, and the robot executes it. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all template - every step depends on what the scanners find next.
Scale expertise and stay audit-ready
MSPs guarantee that junior analysts execute the same rigorous workflows as senior staff. You build the methodology once and deploy it across hundreds of clients - maintaining quality control while protecting profit margins. Meanwhile, internal teams deploy continuous recon robots to surface shadow IT and emerging exposures in real time. Stay audit-ready at all times, without multiplying triage effort.
Map your environment
Know exactly what to target before launching a scan. Chain together attack surface mapping and reconnaissance tools to discover subdomains, open ports, technologies, and exposed services across APIs, web apps, and endpoints in minutes.
Automatically pull findings into a continuously updated attack surface view. Mirror your manual recon process without extra effort. When new assets appear, the same robot detects them and triggers deeper reconnaissance to surface shadow IT and unmanaged infrastructure early.
The result is current, automatic visibility that enables every assessment to target your actual environment - not just the assets you already know about.
Uncover logic flaws and internal vulnerabilities
Detect vulnerabilities across all layers - web, API, network, and cloud.
With your attack surface mapped, you can then chain vulnerability scanners to identify weaknesses efficiently. Run authenticated web app scans to catch logic flaws accessible only after authentication, upload custom wordlists to further adapt your fuzzing, and use the VPN Agent to securely assess internal assets without complex hardware setup.
Pentesting automation that powers the entire workflow
Auto-exploit critical flaws
Sniper Auto Exploiter helps you move from “potential vulnerability” to proven risk, fast.
It automatically and safely runs attack simulations on known, high-impact vulnerabilities - like RCE - in widely-used software. You receive solid proof of compromise, along with a visualization of the target’s network configuration, highlighted exploit paths, and more in-depth data - all with minimal manual effort.
When new critical threats - like React2Shell - emerge, dedicated detection templates from our research team let you validate exposure immediately. You’re not guessing based on CVSS or static indicators; you’re confirming impact in your own environment.
Sync findings instantly
The Burp Suite integration lets you import findings directly from Burp Suite Professional into your Pentest-Tools.com workspace, with no exports and no copy-paste.
Manage Burp Suite findings alongside results from your other integrations, creating a single, coherent view of your entire pentesting workflow. Automatically group similar issues and generate reports in seconds, so your team gets clear, actionable insight without stitching data together by hand.
Build pentest automation into your own tools
Use the Pentest-Tools.com REST API as the construction layer for your own security automation. Build custom pentest workflows directly into your products, internal dashboards, or CI/CD systems. Programmatically orchestrate scans based on your own triggers and conditions, manage assets dynamically as environments change, and enforce consistent testing across teams or clients without relying on manual coordination or UI-driven processes.
API-ready findings for DevSecOps and compliance
Pull structured, evidence-ready findings into your own systems to power risk dashboards, CI/CD gates, compliance workflows, or client-specific automation. Each result includes CVE, CVSS, CWE, and EPSS context, along with payloads and remediation guidance - so your tools act on verified risk, not raw scanner output.
Easily scale operations with scan and findings management
We designed Pentest-Tools.com for teams running dozens - or hundreds - of scans at a time. It helps you control scope, track change, and manage findings across clients and time without drowning in raw output.
Bulk scanning for zero-days and retests
Launch hundreds of scans across all domains or IPs in scope in a single action.
Use scan groups to define scope once and reuse it for zero-days, retests, or recurring coverage. Automatically diff results, so you see what actually changed instead of re-triaging the same results. Centralized findings deduplicate noise across tools and assets, and you export one consolidated report with no manual merging.
Centralized findings management for simplified triage
All scanner results flow into a single, organized workspace for each project or client. Duplicate findings collapse into one record instead of multiplying across scans. Each finding keeps its history, evidence, status, and remediation notes in one place. Validate fixes without rerunning full scans, then push confirmed findings directly to Jira or Nucleus. Generate reports from live data, not stale exports.
Automatic diffs for meaningful changes
Every repeated or scheduled scan automatically compares itself to the previous run. You see new findings, confirmed fixes, and regressions immediately - no manual diffing, no spreadsheets. Security teams track progress over time, and auditors get clear proof of what changes and when.
How automation helps you reclaim the "creative 20%"
We handle the repetition. You handle the craft.
Our automated security tools handle the repetitive tasks - recon, scans, and repetitive checks - freeing you to focus on what truly matters: the creative, high-impact, in-depth work that only humans can do.
Stop wasting time on setup and repetitive tasks
Recon, baseline scanning, recurring checks, and validation run automatically using the same approved workflows every time. That means you don’t have to rebuild scope, reconfigure tools, or repeat known steps across engagements.
Decide how deep to go, based on results
Automation surfaces signal quickly. You decide what to do with it. When findings suggest deeper risk, you can extend testing beyond default paths, chain weaknesses into real attack scenarios, and adjust depth dynamically instead of following a fixed checklist.
Spend time on real risk
With repetitive work out of the way, teams can focus on exploring edge cases and logic flaws, turning technical findings into clear risk narratives, working directly with engineers to fix root causes, and validating fixes quickly so they can move on.
Create a penetration test report in under 3 minutes
Pentest-Tools.com transforms findings into audit-ready, professional reports in minutes.
Automated scan results, manual findings, screenshots, and remediation advice all come together in a single DOCX document that’s fully customizable and brandable for clients or internal stakeholders. Live data flows directly into the report, so everything is accurate, current, and ready for review or audit.
Automation that enhances your expertise
Rather than replacing your experts, Pentest-Tools.com challenges them to do better work.
See how you can offload repetitive tasks, and reclaim time for in-depth manual testing, strategic remediation, and collaboration.
See what our clients have to say
We use this tool to scan our customers' websites. We particularly like that we can subscribe to the tool monthly. The simple operation makes it easier for us to design our work professionally. The results of the scan are very good. Pentest-tools.com is a reliable partner for us. We are very satisfied. Use it and you will learn to love it!
Marco Kuhl
IT Consultant at Kuhlma IT Solutions
Penetration testing automation FAQs
What are pentest robots and how do they work?
Pentest robots are automated penetration testing tools that mimic a human pentester’s decision-making. Unlike traditional scanners they follow customizable workflows using If (Condition) – Then (Action) logic, chaining tools together to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and business logic flaws across web, network, and internal environments.
Can automation capabilities scale for large environments?
Yes, because automation scales workflows, not just scan volume. You reuse the same approved logic across hundreds of assets, clients, or environments, while keeping results comparable over time. Bulk scans, scan groups, and recurring scan cycles let teams rotate scope cleanly. Centralized findings prevent duplication and make it possible to manage scale without increasing review effort.
How does automation benefit CISOs?
CISOs gain confidence that security controls are consistent across all assets. Automation provides continuous penetration testing, audit-ready reporting, and actionable insights for strategic decision-making.
Diffed findings, validation history, and audit-ready reports make it easy to show coverage, progress, and risk reduction - without relying on ad-hoc explanations or manual data cleanup.
Are these tools useful for SaaS applications?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com supports authenticated testing, API coverage, and continuous monitoring for SaaS environments that change frequently.
Automatically detect new assets, configuration drift, and new vulnerabilities, while testers decide when deeper logic testing or manual verification is required. This keeps coverage current without locking teams into constant manual re-testing.
How does automation help improve cybersecurity without removing control?
Automation handles repetitive tasks and stops where judgement matters. Pentest-Tools.com automates discovery, validation, and recurring checks, while leaving depth, scope changes, and attack strategy in human hands.
Testers control:
Scan depth and aggressiveness
Authentication methods and credentials
Which tools run automatically vs manually
When findings require validation or manual follow up
This ensures coverage stays consistent without turning testing into a black box process.
How do automated tools complement red teaming?
Automation handles preparation and repetition so red teamers can focus on execution. Recon, baseline scanning, and validation run automatically using the same methodology every time.
Red teamers step in when:
Chaining findings into multi-step attack paths
Testing assumptions and defensive responses
Adjusting tactics based on live results
Automation supports the operation, but doesn’t dictate the attack.
Does automation replace manual testing?
No. It removes the work that doesn’t benefit from human input. Pentest-Tools.com automates setup, repetition, and validation so testers spend their time on logic flaws, attack chaining, and real-world scenarios.