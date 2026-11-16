1Panel <= 1.4.3 - Authenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2023-39964
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/1Panel-dev/1Panel/security/advisories/GHSA-pv7q-v9mv-9mh5https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-39964https://github.com/1Panel-dev/1Panel/releases/tag/v1.5.0
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fit2cloud
- Product
- 1panel
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