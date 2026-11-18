9router < 0.5.2 - Authentication Bypass via Host Header Spoofing CVE-2026-55641
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/decolua/9router/security/advisories/GHSA-86m2-fcxq-5q7chttps://github.com/decolua/9router/commit/b282f0554972ea35281520738759d76abcd0b0b3https://github.com/decolua/9router/releases/tag/v0.5.2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-55641
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- decolua
- Product
- 9router
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