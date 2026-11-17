Adobe Commerce & Magento Open Source - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2026-48356
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/magento/apsb26-73.htmlhttps://sansec.io/research/magento-polyshellhttps://github.com/abraxas/CVE-2026-48356https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-48356
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- adobe
- Product
- commerce
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