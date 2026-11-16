Age Gate <= 2.17.0 - Unauthenticated Stored Cross-Site Scripting via Data Import CVE-2021-36901
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-36901https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/age-gate/age-gate-2170-cross-site-scripting-via-data-importhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e10767b7-018c-4532-8be6-09834055844c/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/age-gate/tags/2.17.1&new_path=/age-gate/tags/2.18.0
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 15, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- agegate
- Product
- age-gate
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