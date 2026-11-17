All-in-One Video Gallery < 5.1.1 - Unauthenticated Password-Protected Video Source Disclosure CVE-2026-120409
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/all-in-one-video-gallery/tags/5.1.0&new_path=/all-in-one-video-gallery/tags/5.1.1https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/9338a9fe-f978-444c-883c-697b0c581bc5/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120409
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- plugins360
- Product
- all-in-one_video_gallery
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