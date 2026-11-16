AP Page Builder < 4.0.0 - Unauthenticated Absolute Path Traversal CVE-2024-6648
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-6648https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-6m2f-83vf-p7fjhttps://www.incibe.es/en/incibe-cert/notices/aviso/path-traversal-ap-page-builderhttps://github.com/n0d0n/CVE-2024-6648https://github.com/alexb616/CVE-2024-6648-RCE
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 8, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apollotheme
- Product
- ap_pagebuilder
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