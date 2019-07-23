Apache Roller < 5.2.3 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2019-0234
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/26cdef3fa8a8fa7fcbb99320aa860836ead124b414c654a4d12674cf@%3Cdev.roller.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
