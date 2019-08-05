Apache Tika Server 1.19 < 1.22 Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2019-10093
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/a5a44eff1b9eda3bc69d22943a1030c43d376380c75d3ab04d0c1a21@%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
