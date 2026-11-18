AppPresser < 5.0.0 - Unauthenticated Installed Plugin Version Disclosure CVE-2026-121853
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/674849e9-44ad-496f-baba-6d17d58b5807/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-121853
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apppresser
- Product
- apppresser
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