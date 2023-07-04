Atlassian Confluence Server - Path Traversal CVE-2019-3396
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/x-f1v3/CVE-2019-3396https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-3396https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-57974http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/152568/Atlassian-Confluence-Widget-Connector-Macro-Velocity-Template-Injection.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
