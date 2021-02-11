b2evolution < 6.11.7 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-22839CVE-2020-22840CVE-2020-22841
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/b2evolution/b2evolution/issues/102https://sohambakore.medium.com/b2evolution-cms-reflected-xss-in-tab-type-parameter-in-evoadm-php-38886216cdd3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.