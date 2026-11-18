Backdrop CMS - Unauthenticated Configuration Export Archive Disclosure CVE-2026-104476
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://backdropcms.org/security/backdrop-sa-core-2026-006https://github.com/backdrop/backdrop/commit/1ae67061d9d487bb6cb3b8611191354052f34749https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/backdrop-cms-before-1.35.1-information-disclosure-via-configuration-export-archivehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-104476
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- backdropcms
- Product
- backdrop_cms
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