Budibase <= 3.35.3 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-41428
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Budibase/budibase/security/advisories/GHSA-8783-3wgf-jggfhttps://github.com/Budibase/budibase/commit/72d75db8598f6a9e8b5c1207d224ea85072cb7f8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41428
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- budibase
- Product
- budibase
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