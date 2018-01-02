Burden burden_user_rememberme Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2013-7137
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/56343http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/64662http://xforce.iss.net/xforce/xfdb/90186http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/124719https://www.htbridge.com/advisory/HTB23192https://github.com/joshf/Burden/releases/tag/1.8.1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
