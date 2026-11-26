Cacti <= 1.2.30 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion via graph_theme CVE-2026-39938
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/security/advisories/GHSA-rm7p-qcqm-x5m6https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/commit/9871f0cef9af285398d558c9b3188d5977e01a04https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-39938
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cacti
- Product
- cacti
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.