Check MK 1.6.0x < 1.6.0p19 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2020-28919
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://checkmk.com/check_mk-werks.php?werk_id=11501https://emacsninja.com/posts/cve-2020-28919-stored-xss-in-checkmk-160p18.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
