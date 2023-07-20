Citrix ShareFile StorageZones Controller - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-24489
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-24489https://blog.assetnote.io/2023/07/04/citrix-sharefile-rce/https://support.citrix.com/article/CTX559517/sharefile-storagezones-controller-security-update-for-cve202324489https://github.com/20142995/sectoolhttps://github.com/Ostorlab/known_exploited_vulnerbilities_detectors
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
