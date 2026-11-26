Contao - Path Traversal via ImagesController CVE-2026-107844
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/contao/contao/security/advisories/GHSA-mrvp-7wmx-5m4hhttps://github.com/contao/contao/commit/867c055122fdf12220f973f862082037b695b9bdhttps://github.com/contao/contao/releases/tag/5.3.50https://github.com/contao/contao/releases/tag/5.7.12https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-107844
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- contao
- Product
- contao
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