Craft CMS < 4.18.9, < 5.11.2 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-123488
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-qcvp-ggx3-97r6https://github.com/craftcms/cms/compare/4.18.8...4.18.9https://github.com/dinosn/CVE-2026-123488-CraftCMS-Labhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/craft-cms-4.0.0-before-4.18.9-sql-injection-via-element-search-endpointhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123488
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- craftcms
- Product
- craft_cms
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