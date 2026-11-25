Craft CMS 5.0.0 - 5.11.1 - Unauthenticated GraphQL Sites-Scope Bypass via Localized Field Eager-Loading CVE-2026-124426
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/craftcms/cms/security/advisories/GHSA-mp59-9rf5-93wrhttps://github.com/craftcms/cms/commit/5d50d39d1https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/craft-cms-before-5.11.2-graphql-sites-scope-bypass-via-localized-field
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- craftcms
- Product
- craft_cms
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