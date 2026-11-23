Crawl4AI <= 0.8.9 - Server-Side Request Forgery via Streaming Crawl CVE-2026-57573
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/security/advisories/GHSA-wm69-2pc3-rmmfhttps://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/commit/60886d1a0c52682e4c83a7cef9dfac417fff6bd2https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/releases/tag/v0.9.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-57573
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- unclecode
- Product
- crawl4ai
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