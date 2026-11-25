Crawl4AI - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-53754
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/security/advisories/GHSA-4qqr-vv2q-cmr5https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/commit/aa81e8fe7d940dde8e6eec4beca178a8d6e0eb72https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/releases/tag/v0.8.8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-53754
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- unclecode
- Product
- crawl4ai
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