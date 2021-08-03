D-Link DIR-3040 < 1.13B03 Hotfix Multiple Vulnerabilities - Active Check CVE-2021-21816CVE-2021-21817CVE-2021-21818CVE-2021-21819CVE-2021-21820
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.dlink.com/resource/SECURITY_ADVISEMENTS/DIR-3040/REVA/DIR-3040_REVA_RELEASE_NOTES_v1.13B03_HOTFIX.pdfhttps://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1281https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1282https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1283https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1284https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2021-1285
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
