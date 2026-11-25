Data Tables Generator by Supsystic < 1.15.8 - Unauthenticated Table Content Disclosure CVE-2026-110016
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/3ff8c1cc-3975-4302-a69f-11a4538dd4e8/https://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/data-tables-generator-by-supsystic/tags/1.15.7/src/SupsysticTables/Tables/Controller.phphttps://plugins.svn.wordpress.org/data-tables-generator-by-supsystic/tags/1.15.8/src/SupsysticTables/Tables/Controller.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-110016
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- supsystic
- Product
- data_tables_generator_by_supsystic
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