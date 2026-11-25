Dgraph < 25.3.3 / < 24.1.8 - DQL Injection CVE-2026-41327
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dgraph-io/dgraph/security/advisories/GHSA-mrxx-39g5-ph77https://github.com/dgraph-io/dgraph/commit/55e3b79817e87512297695f7dccae86130d0c81ehttps://github.com/dgraph-io/dgraph/releases/tag/v25.3.3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41327
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dgraph
- Product
- dgraph
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