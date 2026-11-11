Directorist < 7.0.6.2 - Cross-Site Request Forgery to Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2021-24981
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24981https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-g47h-745c-4p4fhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/4c45df6d-b3f6-49e5-8b1f-edd32a12d71c/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/directorist/tags/7.0.6.1&new_path=/directorist/tags/7.0.6.2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 21, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpwax
- Product
- directorist
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