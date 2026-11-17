DirectoryPress <= 3.6.27 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-62032
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62032https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/directorypress/vulnerability/wordpress-directorypress-plugin-3-6-27-local-file-inclusion-vulnerabilityhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/directorypress/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- designinvento
- Product
- directorypress
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