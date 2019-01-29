Discourse < 2.2.0.beta4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-16468
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://meta.discourse.org/t/discourse-2-2-0-beta4-release-notes/101272https://github.com/discourse/discourse/commit/57ab6bcba13ee3a2c4d5acc1eb950479c9e48e17https://github.com/discourse/discourse/commit/a84b6b6b0c3dbb4e3b3e4325e4b7bc0942f9f3de
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
