Dokan Lite <= 5.3.2 - Unauthenticated Vendor-Only Product Data Disclosure CVE-2026-119485
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/dokan-lite/vulnerability/wordpress-dokan-plugin-5-3-2-broken-access-control-vulnerabilityhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/dokan-lite/#developershttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/dokan-lite/tags/5.3.2/includes/REST/ProductController.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wedevs
- Product
- dokan-lite
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