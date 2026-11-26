Dragonfly Manager < 2.4.1 - Missing Authentication on Jobs API CVE-2026-24124
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dragonflyoss/dragonfly/security/advisories/GHSA-j8hf-cp34-g4j7https://github.com/dragonflyoss/dragonfly/commit/9fb9a2dfde3100f32dc7f48eabee4c2b64eac55fhttps://github.com/dragonflyoss/dragonfly/releases/tag/v2.4.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-24124
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- linuxfoundation
- Product
- dragonfly
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