EasyImages2.0 <= 2.8.6 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal in app/down.php CVE-2026-117566
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/icret/EasyImages2.0/blob/2.8.6/app/down.phphttps://github.com/icret/EasyImages2.0/commit/e337a2bee7e7c67eb90bc4364a345c0857cb73aahttps://github.com/icret/EasyImages2.0/issues/286https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/easyimages2-0-through-2.8.6-unauthenticated-path-traversal-via-down-php-thumb-php-and-info-phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-117566
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- icret
- Product
- easyimages2.0
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