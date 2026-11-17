EnGenius Wireless Access Point - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://doctorengenius.engeniustech.com/en/articles/6708892-what-is-the-default-ip-username-and-password-for-engenius-devices
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- engenius
- Product
- wireless_access_point
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