esm.sh web handler < v137_7 - Path Traversal CVE-2026-102657
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/esm-dev/esm.sh/security/advisories/GHSA-g3c2-rjq2-c763https://github.com/esm-dev/esm.sh/pull/1376https://github.com/esm-dev/esm.sh/commit/468b6b2a4b4dfec334cf6b33b01fcd4e5cd93bedhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-102657
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- esm-dev
- Product
- esm.sh
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.