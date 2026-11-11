FreeScout < 1.8.225 - Unauthenticated Maintenance File Existence Oracle CVE-2026-62850
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/freescout-help-desk/freescout/security/advisories/GHSA-w2p9-3666-vw9jhttps://github.com/freescout-help-desk/freescout/commit/8bb0594e95eab6661b4372e94ac02f62a6c3cb28https://github.com/freescout-help-desk/freescout/releases/tag/1.8.225https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62850
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- freescout
- Product
- freescout
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