FunnelKit Payment Gateway for Stripe WooCommerce < 1.16.0 - Unauthenticated Data Exposure
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/b8d77b41-f535-4e60-a850-881be8dee458https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-109991
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- funnelkit
- Product
- funnelkit-stripe-woo-payment-gateway
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