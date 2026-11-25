GeoServer Service Security Bypass via Prefixed Service Name (x/WFS) CVE-2026-129243
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/geoserver/geoserver/security/advisories/GHSA-rv5g-g2r9-58rjhttps://osgeo-org.atlassian.net/browse/GEOS-12195https://docs.geoserver.org/stable/en/user/security/service/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- geoserver
- Product
- geoserver
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.