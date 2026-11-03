GitLab CE/EE 19.2, 19.3, and 19.4 - CI/CD Regex Integer Overflow (Version Detection) CVE-2026-97229
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/jburgess-r7/CVE-2026-97229-PoChttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-cve-2026-97229-critical-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-in-gitlabhttps://docs.gitlab.com/releases/patches/patch-release-gitlab-19-4-2-released/https://github.com/cisagov/kev-data/blob/develop/known_exploited_vulnerabilities.jsonhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-97229
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gitlab
- Product
- gitlab
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