glFusion Multiple Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerabilities CVE-2013-1466
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/24536http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/58058https://www.htbridge.com/advisory/HTB23142http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/120423/glFusion-1.2.2-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttp://www.glfusion.org/filemgmt/index.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.