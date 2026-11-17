GPUStack < 2.2.0 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-102895
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gpustack/gpustack/security/advisories/GHSA-gj9m-f8ph-pmhrhttps://github.com/gpustack/gpustack/commit/53f42a6a553542974396d16a4ff6b12bcbedb48dhttps://github.com/gpustack/gpustack/releases/tag/v2.2.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-102895https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-102895
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- gpustack
- Product
- gpustack
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