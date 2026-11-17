Grav CMS < 1.7.53.4 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal via FormFlash CVE-2026-42608
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/getgrav/grav/security/advisories/GHSA-hmcx-ch82-3fv2https://github.com/getgrav/grav/commit/d904efc33https://github.com/getgrav/grav/blob/2.0/system/src/Grav/Framework/Form/FormFlash.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-42608
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- getgrav
- Product
- grav
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