GutenKit Blocks Addon < 2.5.0 - Stored Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-19697
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d144679c-10ef-4a69-b0e9-fd9e18a2aafchttps://wordpress.org/plugins/gutenkit-blocks-addon/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-19697
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpmet
- Product
- gutenkit-blocks-addon
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