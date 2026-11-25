Homarr <= 1.51.0 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-25123
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/security/advisories/GHSA-c6rh-8wj4-gv74https://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/commit/8811af5e6e1c62f3bced77ce345c62337cefc27ahttps://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/releases/tag/v1.52.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25123
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- homarr
- Product
- homarr
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