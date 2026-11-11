HT Contact Form Widget for Elementor <= 2.2.1 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2025-7340
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-7340https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-85f4-4cwm-5xmrhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/91f39d58-1379-4908-bdeb-9c9bce39fb2c/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/ht-contactform/tags/2.2.1&new_path=/ht-contactform/tags/2.2.2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hasthemes
- Product
- ht-contactform
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