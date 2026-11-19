InduSoft Web Studio NTWebServer - Directory Traversal CVE-2014-0780
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cisagov/CSAF/develop/csaf_files/OT/white/2014/icsa-14-107-02.jsonhttps://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-14-118/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/42699/https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- indusoft
- Product
- web_studio
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