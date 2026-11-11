Kener - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-116747
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rajnandan1/kener/commit/ff636483544c926eab5b5e3e26b811c0f52bcaf8https://github.com/rajnandan1/kener/issues/871https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116747
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rajnandan1
- Product
- kener
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