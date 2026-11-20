Kestra OSS - Authentication Bypass via Configs Path Suffix CVE-2026-49869
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/kestra-io/kestra/security/advisories/GHSA-5vc5-wxxq-3fjxhttps://github.com/kestra-io/kestra/security/advisories/GHSA-2q47-568g-9h4fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49869
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kestra
- Product
- kestra
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